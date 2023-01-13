12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock rose 6.9% to $1.08 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.

Verb Tech VERB shares increased by 4.49% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.

Digital Ally DGLY stock moved upwards by 3.57% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.

Datasea DTSS stock moved upwards by 3.57% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million.

Saverone 2014 SVRE shares moved upwards by 3.49% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

IronNet IRNT shares moved upwards by 2.47% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $44.6 million.

Losers

D-Wave Quantum QBTS shares decreased by 7.2% to $1.56 during Friday's after-market session. D-Wave Quantum's trading volume hit 3.3 million shares by close, accounting for 1229.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $173.9 million.

TeraWulf WULF shares fell 5.01% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $121.6 million.

8x8 EGHT stock decreased by 4.98% to $4.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $490.3 million.

Rekor Systems REKR stock declined by 4.51% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.8 million.

Ryvyl RVYL stock fell 4.22% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.

SoundHound AI SOUN stock decreased by 3.19% to $1.17. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.5 million shares, which is 218.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $231.8 million.

