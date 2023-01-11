ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 11, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Yield10 Bioscience YTEN shares increased by 59.5% to $3.35 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 341.5K shares come close, making up 1423.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
  • electroCore ECOR shares increased by 7.56% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
  • SAB Biotherapeutics SABS stock increased by 5.94% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $38.9 million.
  • Revance Therapeutics RVNC shares increased by 5.3% to $28.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.2 million.
  • ProPhase Labs PRPH stock rose 4.94% to $9.76. The company's market cap stands at $158.8 million.

Losers

  • NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC shares declined by 8.7% to $1.26 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
  • Fresh Tracks Therapeutics FRTX shares fell 7.07% to $1.71. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 716.8K shares, which is 1732.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • Comera Life Sciences CMRA stock declined by 5.93% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 million.
  • Minerva Neurosciences NERV shares fell 5.71% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR stock fell 5.36% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.2 million.
  • Venus Concept VERO shares declined by 5.03% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

