12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Yield10 Bioscience YTEN shares increased by 59.5% to $3.35 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 341.5K shares come close, making up 1423.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
- electroCore ECOR shares increased by 7.56% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
- SAB Biotherapeutics SABS stock increased by 5.94% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $38.9 million.
- Revance Therapeutics RVNC shares increased by 5.3% to $28.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.2 million.
- ProPhase Labs PRPH stock rose 4.94% to $9.76. The company's market cap stands at $158.8 million.
Losers
- NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC shares declined by 8.7% to $1.26 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
- Fresh Tracks Therapeutics FRTX shares fell 7.07% to $1.71. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 716.8K shares, which is 1732.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- Comera Life Sciences CMRA stock declined by 5.93% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 million.
- Minerva Neurosciences NERV shares fell 5.71% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR stock fell 5.36% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.2 million.
- Venus Concept VERO shares declined by 5.03% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
