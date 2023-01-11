12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Expion360 XPON shares moved upwards by 55.1% to $2.45 during Wednesday's after-market session. Expion360's trading volume hit 828.1K shares by close, accounting for 84.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.71% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million. Wheels Up Experience UP shares rose 3.33% to $1.55. Wheels Up Experience's trading volume hit 65.3K shares by close, accounting for 3.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $383.6 million.

Losers

Atlis Motor Vehicles AMV stock declined by 7.9% to $9.28 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 751.7K, accounting for 356.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $90.0 million.

shares fell 3.32% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million. JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock fell 2.46% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.

