12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Boxlight BOXL stock moved upwards by 6.7% to $0.34 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO stock rose 4.68% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $293.9 million.

Minim MINM stock moved upwards by 4.49% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.

Charge Enterprises CRGE shares moved upwards by 4.16% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $309.9 million.

Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares increased by 3.09% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.

Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY stock rose 3.01% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.

Losers

LightPath Technologies LPTH shares fell 18.8% to $1.17 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 67.1K shares come close, making up 218.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.6 million.

UTime UTME stock decreased by 9.26% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

Latch LTCH stock declined by 4.76% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $130.3 million.

BTCS BTCS shares decreased by 4.64% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.

WM Tech MAPS shares decreased by 4.43% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.2 million.

Toast TOST stock fell 4.01% to $18.47. Trading volume for this security closed at 126.4K, accounting for 2.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 billion.

