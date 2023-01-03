ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 3, 2023 8:05 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Jasper Therapeutics JSPR shares increased by 75.6% to $0.85 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.
  • Novo Integrated Sciences NVOS shares rose 75.53% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
  • Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB shares rose 36.58% to $4.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE shares rose 27.53% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $533.2 million.
  • Lucira Health LHDX stock increased by 27.45% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
  • Evaxion Biotech EVAX stock moved upwards by 27.31% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $54.5 million.

Losers

  • TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ shares decreased by 15.3% to $0.57 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
  • Dermata Therapeutics DRMA shares declined by 15.16% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVBU stock decreased by 14.75% to $0.2.
  • Finch Therapeutics Group FNCH shares fell 14.59% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
  • Palisade Bio PALI stock decreased by 14.04% to $4.47. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
  • Disc Medicine IRON stock decreased by 13.83% to $17.14. The company's market cap stands at $74.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers
google-playapp-store

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved