12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Jasper Therapeutics JSPR shares increased by 75.6% to $0.85 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.

shares increased by 75.6% to $0.85 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million. Novo Integrated Sciences NVOS shares rose 75.53% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

shares rose 75.53% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million. Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB shares rose 36.58% to $4.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million.

shares rose 36.58% to $4.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million. Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE shares rose 27.53% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $533.2 million.

shares rose 27.53% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $533.2 million. Lucira Health LHDX stock increased by 27.45% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

stock increased by 27.45% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million. Evaxion Biotech EVAX stock moved upwards by 27.31% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $54.5 million.

Losers

TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ shares decreased by 15.3% to $0.57 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.

shares decreased by 15.3% to $0.57 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million. Dermata Therapeutics DRMA shares declined by 15.16% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.

shares declined by 15.16% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million. Revelation Biosciences REVBU stock decreased by 14.75% to $0.2.

stock decreased by 14.75% to $0.2. Finch Therapeutics Group FNCH shares fell 14.59% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.

shares fell 14.59% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million. Palisade Bio PALI stock decreased by 14.04% to $4.47. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

stock decreased by 14.04% to $4.47. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million. Disc Medicine IRON stock decreased by 13.83% to $17.14. The company's market cap stands at $74.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.