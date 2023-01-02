10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

XWELL XWEL stock increased by 17.1% to $0.42 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 81.5K shares, which is 28.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 million.

Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares moved upwards by 13.91% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $65.8 million.

Dogness (Intl) DOGZ shares moved upwards by 9.27% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.6 million.

Cazoo Gr CZOO shares rose 8.41% to $0.17. This security traded at a volume of 55.1K shares come close, making up 2.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.7 million.

Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares increased by 7.37% to $0.31. Greenlane Hldgs's trading volume hit 56.0K shares by close, accounting for 8.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

Aspen Gr ASPU shares increased by 5.0% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.

Losers

Vroom VRM stock declined by 6.7% to $0.97 during Monday's after-market session. Vroom's trading volume hit 73.1K shares by close, accounting for 1.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.0 million.

Tuesday Morning TUEM shares decreased by 6.28% to $0.64. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.8 million shares, which is 3253.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

EBET EBET shares decreased by 5.13% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.

