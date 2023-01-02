12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Gorilla Technology Gr GRRR shares rose 20.2% to $9.75 during Monday's after-market session. Gorilla Technology Gr's trading volume hit 69.2K shares by close, accounting for 102.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $711.0 million.

Rekor Systems REKR shares moved upwards by 20.0% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $78.2 million.

Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL shares increased by 11.47% to $3.4.

shares increased by 11.47% to $3.4. Bit Digital BTBT shares increased by 10.0% to $0.66. Bit Digital's trading volume hit 50.6K shares by close, accounting for 5.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.4 million.

Aurora Mobile JG shares moved upwards by 7.74% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $82.0 million.

Vislink Technologies VISL shares increased by 7.14% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.

Losers

Cipher Mining CIFR stock declined by 10.7% to $0.5 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $123.7 million.

Safe-T Gr SFET shares fell 10.42% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.

Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock decreased by 9.09% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

stock decreased by 9.09% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million. Oblong OBLG stock decreased by 7.47% to $0.11. Trading volume for this security closed at 90.8K, accounting for 5.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock fell 7.29% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $97.7 million.

Verb Tech VERB stock fell 7.01% to $0.15. Trading volume for this security closed at 65.1K, accounting for 3.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.

