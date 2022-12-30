12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

AYRO AYRO shares moved upwards by 9.6% to $0.42 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.

Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN stock rose 8.86% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.9 million.

Allbirds BIRD shares moved upwards by 3.26% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $373.2 million.

Drive Shack DS shares rose 3.22% to $0.17. This security traded at a volume of 776.5K shares come close, making up 61.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.

Dogness (Intl) DOGZ shares increased by 3.09% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $39.2 million.

Esports Entertainment GMBL stock rose 2.34% to $0.08. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.9 million, accounting for 46.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

Losers

Onion Global OG stock decreased by 8.0% to $0.23 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.

Elys Game Technology ELYS stock declined by 7.9% to $0.26. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 253.8K shares, which is 10.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares declined by 5.44% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.

EBET EBET shares fell 5.11% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

F45 Training Holdings FXLV shares declined by 4.92% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $263.7 million.

Naas Technology NAAS shares decreased by 4.89% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $792.3 million.

