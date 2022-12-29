12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

stock moved upwards by 25.7% to $0.86 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 225.6K shares come close, making up 214.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million. Aspen Gr ASPU shares increased by 8.69% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.

stock rose 4.95% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million. Gogoro GGR shares rose 4.85% to $3.24. The company's market cap stands at $775.1 million.

Losers

Digital Brands Group DBGI stock fell 3.41% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million. Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock declined by 2.66% to $0.29. This security traded at a volume of 63.2K shares come close, making up 5.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.