12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 29, 2022 4:32 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Tuesday Morning TUEM stock moved upwards by 25.7% to $0.86 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 225.6K shares come close, making up 214.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • Aspen Gr ASPU shares increased by 8.69% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
  • Drive Shack DS stock rose 5.32% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
  • Lottery.com LTRY shares rose 4.97% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.
  • Kirkland's KIRK stock rose 4.95% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million.
  • Gogoro GGR shares rose 4.85% to $3.24. The company's market cap stands at $775.1 million.

Losers

  • Aterian ATER stock decreased by 6.1% to $0.75 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.6 million.
  • iMedia Brands IMBI stock declined by 5.0% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
  • Everi Holdings EVRI shares fell 4.96% to $13.62. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Groupon GRPN shares declined by 4.1% to $7.26. The company's market cap stands at $220.9 million.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI stock fell 3.41% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
  • Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock declined by 2.66% to $0.29. This security traded at a volume of 63.2K shares come close, making up 5.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

