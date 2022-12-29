ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 29, 2022 4:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Digital Ally DGLY shares rose 5.7% to $0.25 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
  • Latch LTCH stock rose 4.98% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.8 million.
  • Schmitt Industries SMIT stock rose 4.61% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
  • Akerna KERN shares moved upwards by 3.5% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
  • Ryvyl RVYL stock increased by 3.37% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares moved upwards by 3.09% to $0.1. This security traded at a volume of 461.9K shares come close, making up 5.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.

Losers

  • Verb Tech VERB shares fell 6.3% to $0.13 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
  • Color Star Tech ADD stock fell 6.06% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
  • BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares fell 5.19% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $75.7 million.
  • Expensify EXFY shares decreased by 4.99% to $8.39. The company's market cap stands at $693.5 million.
  • Telos TLS stock fell 4.97% to $4.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $321.9 million.
  • Freshworks FRSH shares declined by 4.89% to $13.81. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

