12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Digital Ally DGLY shares rose 5.7% to $0.25 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.

stock rose 4.98% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.8 million. Schmitt Industries SMIT stock rose 4.61% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 3.5% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million. Ryvyl RVYL stock increased by 3.37% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.

Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares moved upwards by 3.09% to $0.1. This security traded at a volume of 461.9K shares come close, making up 5.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.

Losers

Verb Tech VERB shares fell 6.3% to $0.13 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.

stock fell 6.06% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million. BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares fell 5.19% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $75.7 million.

shares decreased by 4.99% to $8.39. The company's market cap stands at $693.5 million. Telos TLS stock fell 4.97% to $4.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $321.9 million.

Freshworks FRSH shares declined by 4.89% to $13.81. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.