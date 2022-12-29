12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Digital Ally DGLY shares rose 5.7% to $0.25 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
- Latch LTCH stock rose 4.98% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.8 million.
- Schmitt Industries SMIT stock rose 4.61% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
- Akerna KERN shares moved upwards by 3.5% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
- Ryvyl RVYL stock increased by 3.37% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares moved upwards by 3.09% to $0.1. This security traded at a volume of 461.9K shares come close, making up 5.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
Losers
- Verb Tech VERB shares fell 6.3% to $0.13 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
- Color Star Tech ADD stock fell 6.06% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares fell 5.19% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $75.7 million.
- Expensify EXFY shares decreased by 4.99% to $8.39. The company's market cap stands at $693.5 million.
- Telos TLS stock fell 4.97% to $4.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $321.9 million.
- Freshworks FRSH shares declined by 4.89% to $13.81. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.