10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Schmitt Industries SMIT stock increased by 5.9% to $0.36 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.

IronNet IRNT stock increased by 5.71% to $0.25. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 329.9K shares, which is 31.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.

Red Cat Holdings RCAT stock increased by 5.0% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $47.3 million.

Soluna Holdings SLNH stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

EMCORE EMKR shares increased by 4.99% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million.

Rekor Systems REKR shares moved upwards by 4.95% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $57.6 million.

Losers

WM Tech MAPS shares decreased by 5.5% to $0.8 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.0 million.

Atlassian TEAM shares decreased by 2.27% to $122.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.1 billion.

Dave DAVE shares fell 1.93% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $100.1 million.

Edgio EGIO stock decreased by 1.91% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $228.2 million.

