ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 27, 2022 8:08 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Aspen Gr ASPU shares increased by 18.0% to $0.29 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
  • Tuniu TOUR shares rose 14.97% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $237.4 million.
  • Elys Game Technology ELYS stock moved upwards by 11.28% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock increased by 10.0% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares increased by 8.27% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
  • Membership Collective MCG stock rose 5.71% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $731.0 million.

Losers

  • Tuesday Morning TUEM stock decreased by 44.2% to $0.86 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
  • iMedia Brands IMBI shares fell 9.38% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
  • Boxed BOXD stock declined by 8.35% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
  • NIO NIO shares fell 5.75% to $10.34. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 billion.
  • Tesla TSLA stock fell 5.62% to $116.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.0 billion.
  • Dixie Gr DXYN stock declined by 5.4% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers