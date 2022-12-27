12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Aspen Gr ASPU shares increased by 18.0% to $0.29 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.

shares increased by 18.0% to $0.29 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million. Tuniu TOUR shares rose 14.97% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $237.4 million.

shares rose 14.97% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $237.4 million. Elys Game Technology ELYS stock moved upwards by 11.28% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 11.28% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million. Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock increased by 10.0% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

stock increased by 10.0% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares increased by 8.27% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

shares increased by 8.27% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million. Membership Collective MCG stock rose 5.71% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $731.0 million.

Losers

Tuesday Morning TUEM stock decreased by 44.2% to $0.86 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

stock decreased by 44.2% to $0.86 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million. iMedia Brands IMBI shares fell 9.38% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.

shares fell 9.38% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million. Boxed BOXD stock declined by 8.35% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.

stock declined by 8.35% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million. NIO NIO shares fell 5.75% to $10.34. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 billion.

shares fell 5.75% to $10.34. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 billion. Tesla TSLA stock fell 5.62% to $116.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.0 billion.

stock fell 5.62% to $116.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.0 billion. Dixie Gr DXYN stock declined by 5.4% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.