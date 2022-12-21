12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Laser Photonics LASE shares increased by 46.2% to $2.25 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 46.2 million, which is 1403.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.

Knightscope KSCP stock rose 14.71% to $1.56. As of 12:30 EST, Knightscope's stock is trading at a volume of 328.4K, which is 203.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.5 million.

Markforged Holding MKFG shares moved upwards by 13.78% to $0.98. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 381.2K shares, making up 52.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.2 million.

Charah Solns CHRA shares increased by 13.44% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.

Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock moved upwards by 12.22% to $3.03. Trading volume for Erayak Power Solution Gr's stock is 707.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 103.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.3 million.

Skillsoft SKIL shares rose 11.6% to $1.25. Skillsoft's stock is trading at a volume of 180.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 33.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.5 million.

Losers

Singularity Future SGLY shares declined by 23.9% to $0.54 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 177.9K, which is 61.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.

Nuvve Holding NVVE stock fell 11.31% to $0.58. Nuvve Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 257.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 68.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.

BEST BEST shares declined by 9.17% to $0.55. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 100.0K shares, making up 55.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 million.

Applied UV AUVI shares declined by 8.19% to $1.01. Trading volume for Applied UV's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 153.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.

Expion360 XPON stock fell 8.18% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.

TuSimple Hldgs TSP shares fell 7.62% to $1.4. TuSimple Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 53.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.0 million.

