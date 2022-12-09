ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 9, 2022 4:33 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock rose 10.1% to $0.81 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.
  • The RealReal REAL shares moved upwards by 5.03% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.2 million.
  • Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock increased by 4.67% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.1 million.
  • Brilliant Earth Group BRLT shares increased by 4.4% to $5.03. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million.
  • Groupon GRPN shares moved upwards by 4.39% to $7.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.3 million.
  • Sonder Holdings SOND shares increased by 4.25% to $1.47. This security traded at a volume of 134.5K shares come close, making up 8.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $320.5 million.

Losers

  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.14 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
  • Drive Shack DS stock fell 2.9% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.3 million.
  • Express EXPR stock declined by 2.42% to $1.21. Trading volume for this security closed at 446.2K, accounting for 19.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Funko FNKO shares fell 2.21% to $9.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $438.8 million.
  • E-Home Household Service EJH stock fell 1.99% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK shares fell 1.71% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

