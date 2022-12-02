12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

LiveWire Gr LVWR shares rose 6.2% to $7.31 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

AYRO AYRO shares moved upwards by 5.24% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.

Cato CATO stock rose 5.05% to $10.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $221.4 million.

Shift Technologies SFT shares increased by 4.96% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.

Beachbody Co BODY shares rose 4.28% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.8 million.

Lottery.com LTRY shares rose 4.06% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.

Losers

REE Automotive REE shares declined by 7.8% to $0.56 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.5 million.

Yunhong CTI CTIB shares declined by 6.76% to $0.52. Yunhong CTI's trading volume hit 140.2K shares by close, accounting for 546.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

Sunlands Technology STG shares fell 5.32% to $6.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.1 million.

American Outdoor Brands AOUT shares decreased by 4.1% to $10.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO shares decreased by 3.51% to $8.68. This security traded at a volume of 59.6K shares come close, making up 1.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.

The RealReal REAL shares declined by 3.43% to $1.65. At the close, The RealReal's trading volume reached 148.8K shares. This is 3.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $161.9 million.

