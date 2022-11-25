12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares rose 29.7% to $0.48 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares moved upwards by 6.14% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $56.7 million.

Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares moved upwards by 5.4% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.

Heliogen HLGN stock moved upwards by 5.35% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.9 million.

American Superconductor AMSC shares rose 4.96% to $4.44. The company's market cap stands at $129.8 million.

Tritium DCFC DCFC shares increased by 4.21% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.1 million.

Losers

LiqTech Intl LIQT stock fell 5.0% to $0.38 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.

Hyliion Holdings HYLN stock decreased by 4.71% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $546.3 million.

Symbotic SYM shares fell 4.15% to $12.28. The company's market cap stands at $708.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Terran Orbital LLAP stock decreased by 3.71% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $370.1 million.

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ shares fell 3.55% to $2.45. This security traded at a volume of 590.0K shares come close, making up 1781.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million.

View VIEW stock decreased by 3.15% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $272.4 million.

