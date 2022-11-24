12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Latham Group SWIM stock moved upwards by 27.5% to $3.63 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 206.4% of Latham Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $425.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 27.5% to $3.63 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 206.4% of Latham Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $425.7 million. Digital Brands Group DBGI shares rose 22.72% to $5.25. Trading volume for Digital Brands Group's stock is 7.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 2467.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

shares rose 22.72% to $5.25. Trading volume for Digital Brands Group's stock is 7.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 2467.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million. Esports Entertainment GMBL stock rose 22.57% to $0.12. Esports Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 6.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 151.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.

stock rose 22.57% to $0.12. Esports Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 6.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 151.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million. Carvana CVNA shares moved upwards by 18.97% to $8.09. Carvana's stock is trading at a volume of 23.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 169.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $857.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 18.97% to $8.09. Carvana's stock is trading at a volume of 23.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 169.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $857.1 million. 2U TWOU stock rose 14.6% to $7.61. Trading volume for 2U's stock is 606.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 50.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $595.1 million.

stock rose 14.6% to $7.61. Trading volume for 2U's stock is 606.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 50.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $595.1 million. XWELL XWEL shares increased by 13.81% to $0.44. Trading volume for XWELL's stock is 246.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 91.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million.

Losers

Waitr Holdings Inc. - Common Stock ASAP shares decreased by 31.9% to $1.24 during Thursday's regular session. Waitr Holdings Inc. - Common Stock's stock is trading at a volume of 780.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 240.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

shares decreased by 31.9% to $1.24 during Thursday's regular session. Waitr Holdings Inc. - Common Stock's stock is trading at a volume of 780.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 240.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Jeffs Brands JFBR stock fell 11.17% to $1.75. As of 12:30 EST, Jeffs Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 887.6K, which is 244.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.

stock fell 11.17% to $1.75. As of 12:30 EST, Jeffs Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 887.6K, which is 244.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million. Caleres CAL shares declined by 10.12% to $24.79. Trading volume for Caleres's stock is 965.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 169.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $903.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

shares declined by 10.12% to $24.79. Trading volume for Caleres's stock is 965.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 169.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $903.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. Mullen Automotive MULN shares decreased by 9.49% to $0.21. Trading volume for Mullen Automotive's stock is 265.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 174.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.0 million.

shares decreased by 9.49% to $0.21. Trading volume for Mullen Automotive's stock is 265.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 174.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.0 million. Viomi Technology Co VIOT shares decreased by 8.49% to $0.81. Viomi Technology Co's stock is trading at a volume of 106.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 194.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

shares decreased by 8.49% to $0.81. Viomi Technology Co's stock is trading at a volume of 106.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 194.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock decreased by 7.71% to $0.75. Trading volume for Grove Collaborative Hldgs's stock is 241.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 60.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $125.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.