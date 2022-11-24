12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Addentax Group ATXG shares moved upwards by 34.6% to $2.06 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 3.3 million shares is 117.6% of Addentax Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $64.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 34.6% to $2.06 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 3.3 million shares is 117.6% of Addentax Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $64.0 million. JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock moved upwards by 29.63% to $0.77. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 274.3K, which is 277.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.

stock moved upwards by 29.63% to $0.77. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 274.3K, which is 277.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million. ComSovereign Holding COMS stock moved upwards by 23.7% to $0.08. The current volume of 337.2 million shares is 1247.8% of ComSovereign Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 23.7% to $0.08. The current volume of 337.2 million shares is 1247.8% of ComSovereign Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million. Charah Solutions, Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 CHRB stock increased by 18.42% to $13.5.

stock increased by 18.42% to $13.5. Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares moved upwards by 17.5% to $4.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 894.1K, which is 92.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $677.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 17.5% to $4.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 894.1K, which is 92.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $677.5 million. Fluence Energy FLNC shares increased by 15.35% to $17.32. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 851.6K shares, making up 103.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

Losers

Maxar Technologies MAXR stock decreased by 11.3% to $23.09 during Thursday's regular session. Maxar Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 470.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

stock decreased by 11.3% to $23.09 during Thursday's regular session. Maxar Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 470.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. SG Blocks SGBX stock fell 9.69% to $1.34. SG Blocks's stock is trading at a volume of 94.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 227.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.

stock fell 9.69% to $1.34. SG Blocks's stock is trading at a volume of 94.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 227.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million. Freight Technologies FRGT shares declined by 9.24% to $0.3. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 47.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.

shares declined by 9.24% to $0.3. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 47.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million. Ultralife ULBI stock decreased by 8.98% to $4.36. The current volume of 93.9K shares is 479.9% of Ultralife's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.3 million.

stock decreased by 8.98% to $4.36. The current volume of 93.9K shares is 479.9% of Ultralife's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.3 million. Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares declined by 8.47% to $0.41. Trading volume for Swvl Hldgs's stock is 466.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 68.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million.

shares declined by 8.47% to $0.41. Trading volume for Swvl Hldgs's stock is 466.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 68.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million. Quhuo QH stock declined by 7.75% to $1.43. Quhuo's stock is trading at a volume of 141.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 33.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.