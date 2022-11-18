12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Leafly Holdings LFLY shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.69 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.

Cuentas CUEN stock moved upwards by 3.37% to $0.3. At the close, Cuentas's trading volume reached 167.9K shares. This is 45.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Genius Brands Intl GNUS stock moved upwards by 2.83% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $220.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

TuanChe TC stock moved upwards by 2.58% to $7.15. TuanChe's trading volume hit 111.7K shares by close, accounting for 50.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $144.5 million.

Zhihu ZH stock rose 2.4% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $819.4 million.

PubMatic PUBM stock moved upwards by 2.25% to $15.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $809.5 million.

Losers

Motorsport Games MSGM stock declined by 10.7% to $5.0 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Fangdd Network Group DUO shares decreased by 4.07% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

Ucloudlink Group UCL shares fell 2.65% to $2.58. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 518.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Mobiquity Technologies MOBQ stock declined by 2.44% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

VEON VEON shares fell 2.3% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $743.3 million.

National CineMedia NCMI shares fell 1.77% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 million.

