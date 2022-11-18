12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

LumiraDx LMDX stock moved upwards by 22.4% to $1.42 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, LumiraDx's trading volume reached 404.6K shares. This is 107.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $444.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 22.4% to $1.42 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, LumiraDx's trading volume reached 404.6K shares. This is 107.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $444.6 million. Ainos AIMD shares rose 9.7% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.

shares rose 9.7% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million. eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR stock moved upwards by 9.48% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 9.48% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares increased by 6.36% to $0.12. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 54.2K shares, which is 2.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

shares increased by 6.36% to $0.12. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 54.2K shares, which is 2.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million. Invacare IVC stock moved upwards by 6.09% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 6.09% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million. Comera Life Sciences CMRA shares increased by 6.01% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.

Losers

Minerva Surgical UTRS stock fell 11.7% to $0.2 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

stock fell 11.7% to $0.2 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago. Bright Green BGXX shares declined by 7.96% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $93.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

shares declined by 7.96% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $93.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago. Tenax Therapeutics TENX shares fell 6.67% to $0.13. Trading volume for this security closed at 289.7K, accounting for 8.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

shares fell 6.67% to $0.13. Trading volume for this security closed at 289.7K, accounting for 8.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million. Aditxt ADTX stock declined by 5.02% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

stock declined by 5.02% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago. Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN stock fell 4.97% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

stock fell 4.97% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago. Quanterix QTRX stock decreased by 4.95% to $11.15. The company's market cap stands at $413.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.