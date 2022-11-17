12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Ross Stores ROST stock moved upwards by 13.0% to $110.65 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 450.2K shares, which is 17.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

Williams-Sonoma WSM shares fell 11.8% to $115.0 during Thursday's after-market session. Williams-Sonoma's trading volume hit 322.0K shares by close, accounting for 27.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

shares declined by 5.11% to $7.06. The company's market cap stands at $263.4 million. Weber WEBR shares fell 3.16% to $7.07. The company's market cap stands at $375.2 million.

