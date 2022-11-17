Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

GoHealth GOCO stock moved upwards by 13.38% to $0.56 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 1.8 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 177.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.9 million.

shares rose 2.55% to $0.8. Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 17.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 64.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago. Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE stock increased by 2.25% to $10.65. Universal Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 30.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $321.9 million.

stock increased by 2.25% to $10.65. Universal Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 30.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $321.9 million. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 MHLA shares rose 2.07% to $16.74. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046's stock is trading at a volume of 608 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares fell 5.33% to $0.34 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 40.1K shares, making up 40.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.

stock declined by 4.75% to $2.21. Trean Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 59.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 41.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $113.9 million. Investors Title ITIC shares fell 4.55% to $145.7. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.6K shares, making up 177.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $279.5 million.

shares fell 4.55% to $145.7. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.6K shares, making up 177.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $279.5 million. Principal Finl Gr PFG stock declined by 4.12% to $89.09. As of 12:40 EST, Principal Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 62.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 billion.

shares fell 3.63% to $2.79. Oscar Health's stock is trading at a volume of 762.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 38.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $600.2 million. BRP Group BRP shares declined by 3.28% to $26.61. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 83.8K shares, making up 25.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.