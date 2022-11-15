12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Azenta AZTA shares rose 32.5% to $61.74 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

PLx Pharma PLXP stock rose 15.95% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

I-MAB IMAB shares rose 15.25% to $5.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $431.9 million.

Instil Bio TIL shares moved upwards by 15.03% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $311.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT stock moved upwards by 14.6% to $15.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $500.7 million.

Creative Medical Tech CELZ stock increased by 12.53% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

Twist Bioscience TWST shares declined by 18.3% to $31.05 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

BIMI Intl Medical BIMI stock decreased by 15.27% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

Owlet OWLT stock fell 14.29% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $102.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Peak Bio PKBO shares declined by 12.42% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $118.1 million.

Daxor DXR stock declined by 11.62% to $10.5. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 million.

Onconova Therapeutics ONTX stock decreased by 10.8% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

