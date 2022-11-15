ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 15, 2022 8:31 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Tuya TUYA stock increased by 15.9% to $1.14 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $641.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Zepp Health ZEPP stock rose 14.75% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $87.1 million.
  • Cipher Mining CIFR stock increased by 10.52% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $259.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • GDS Holdings GDS stock increased by 10.47% to $14.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor TSM stock increased by 10.35% to $80.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.6 billion.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC stock increased by 8.61% to $3.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $862.1 million.

Losers

  • Exela Technologies XELA stock decreased by 20.2% to $0.32 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • SkyWater Technology SKYT shares decreased by 12.77% to $9.5. The company's market cap stands at $395.3 million.
  • NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN stock decreased by 7.37% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
  • Verb Tech VERB stock decreased by 5.8% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • IonQ IONQ shares declined by 5.51% to $5.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Inpixon INPX stock fell 5.18% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

