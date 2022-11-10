ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 10, 2022 7:36 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Canoo GOEV stock moved upwards by 18.8% to $1.39 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $393.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Purple Innovation PRPL stock moved upwards by 18.76% to $4.05. The company's market cap stands at $367.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Meta Data AIU stock rose 16.51% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
  • CarParts.com PRTS shares increased by 15.13% to $4.64. The company's market cap stands at $252.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Coupang CPNG shares increased by 11.6% to $18.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Arhaus ARHS stock increased by 9.75% to $10.01. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • Vacasa VCSA stock decreased by 23.2% to $2.75 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $623.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Beachbody Co BODY shares declined by 7.49% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock decreased by 6.8% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI shares declined by 4.86% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
  • PLBY Group PLBY stock declined by 4.81% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Newegg Commerce NEGG stock fell 3.11% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $586.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers