12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Canoo GOEV stock moved upwards by 18.8% to $1.39 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $393.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Purple Innovation PRPL stock moved upwards by 18.76% to $4.05. The company's market cap stands at $367.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Meta Data AIU stock rose 16.51% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.

CarParts.com PRTS shares increased by 15.13% to $4.64. The company's market cap stands at $252.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Coupang CPNG shares increased by 11.6% to $18.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Arhaus ARHS stock increased by 9.75% to $10.01. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Vacasa VCSA stock decreased by 23.2% to $2.75 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $623.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Beachbody Co BODY shares declined by 7.49% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock decreased by 6.8% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Digital Brands Group DBGI shares declined by 4.86% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

PLBY Group PLBY stock declined by 4.81% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

