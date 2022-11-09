12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

shares increased by 6.45% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 million. Heliogen HLGN stock moved upwards by 5.97% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $270.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

stock increased by 4.41% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million. Star Bulk Carriers SBLK stock increased by 3.86% to $20.7. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

Losers

shares declined by 6.44% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million. Agrify AGFY shares declined by 5.68% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

shares fell 4.63% to $2.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. Desktop Metal DM shares fell 3.73% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $726.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

