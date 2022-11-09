ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 9, 2022 7:16 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Array Technologies ARRY stock moved upwards by 19.1% to $20.22 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI shares increased by 6.45% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 million.
  • Heliogen HLGN stock moved upwards by 5.97% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $270.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Terran Orbital LLAP stock increased by 5.35% to $2.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $420.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Orbital Infrastructure OIG stock increased by 4.41% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
  • Star Bulk Carriers SBLK stock increased by 3.86% to $20.7. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

Losers

  • Velo3D VLD stock fell 12.1% to $2.97 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $549.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Fast Radius FSRD shares declined by 6.44% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
  • Agrify AGFY shares declined by 5.68% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG shares declined by 5.43% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.
  • FGI Industries FGI shares fell 4.63% to $2.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Desktop Metal DM shares fell 3.73% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $726.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

