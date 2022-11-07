ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 7, 2022 1:27 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • GigaCloud Tech GCT shares increased by 46.5% to $6.83 during Monday's regular session. GigaCloud Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 28.1 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 1091.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.8 million.
  • First High-School Edu FHS stock rose 27.11% to $0.28. Trading volume for First High-School Edu's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 224.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
  • Tupperware Brands TUP shares rose 20.39% to $4.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 3.0 million, which is 248.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Faraday Future FFIE stock moved upwards by 18.15% to $0.69. Trading volume for Faraday Future's stock is 35.6 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 145.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $277.6 million.
  • Funko FNKO stock rose 17.48% to $9.3. Funko's stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 515.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $435.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock moved upwards by 15.04% to $1.68. Jianzhi Education Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 341.2K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 16.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.7 million.

Losers

  • Carvana CVNA stock decreased by 15.8% to $7.38 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Carvana's stock is 36.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 307.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $780.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Jumia Technologies JMIA shares decreased by 13.66% to $4.23. The current volume of 3.3 million shares is 119.8% of Jumia Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $422.5 million.
  • Ruth's Hospitality Group RUTH shares fell 10.24% to $17.02. Trading volume for Ruth's Hospitality Group's stock is 416.4K as of 12:32 EST. This is 118.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $575.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Jowell Global JWEL stock declined by 9.8% to $1.29. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 273.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million.
  • First Watch Restaurant Gr FWRG shares declined by 9.78% to $14.6. Trading volume for First Watch Restaurant Gr's stock is 516.0K as of 12:32 EST. This is 203.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $862.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN stock declined by 9.37% to $0.5. Kaixin Auto Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 78.2K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 23.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $98.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

