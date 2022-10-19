ñol

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 19, 2022 6:23 PM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • ComSovereign Holding COMS shares increased by 8.6% to $0.1 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, ComSovereign Holding's trading volume reached 31.0 million shares. This is 241.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
  • Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock moved upwards by 4.78% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
  • Sidus Space SIDU stock moved upwards by 4.32% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.
  • QualTek Services QTEK shares increased by 4.31% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million.
  • Xos XOS shares moved upwards by 3.57% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $166.0 million.

Losers

  • Helbiz HLBZ stock declined by 8.8% to $0.31 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Helbiz's trading volume reached 659.6K shares. This is 5.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.
  • Knight-Swift KNX stock fell 4.88% to $47.01. Knight-Swift's trading volume hit 86.1K shares by close, accounting for 4.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock fell 3.93% to $0.27. Trading volume for this security closed at 438.5K, accounting for 51.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
  • Energy Recovery ERII stock decreased by 3.5% to $21.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY stock declined by 2.71% to $11.14. The company's market cap stands at $107.7 million.
  • Werner Enterprises WERN shares declined by 2.25% to $37.86. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers