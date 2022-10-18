ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 18, 2022 5:40 PM | 2 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares increased by 6.5% to $1.04 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.
  • Latch LTCH stock increased by 4.99% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $139.8 million.
  • Backblaze BLZE shares rose 4.91% to $4.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.6 million.
  • UTime UTME stock moved upwards by 4.12% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
  • Marin Software MRIN stock rose 4.09% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
  • Confluent CFLT stock increased by 3.87% to $25.74. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion.

Losers

  • Rubicon Technologies RBT shares declined by 13.2% to $1.51 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 168.4K shares come close, making up 86.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.7 million.
  • WeTrade Group WETG shares fell 7.98% to $1.27. Trading volume for this security closed at 337.6K, accounting for 27.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $247.6 million.
  • ALFI ALF shares declined by 7.18% to $0.26. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 137.8K shares, which is 37.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
  • D-Wave Quantum QBTS shares decreased by 6.89% to $4.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $535.7 million.
  • Taoping TAOP stock fell 5.0% to $0.69. This security traded at a volume of 65.2K shares come close, making up 21.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
  • JFrog FROG stock declined by 4.3% to $22.49. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

