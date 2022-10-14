12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Imara IMRA stock moved upwards by 37.2% to $3.54 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.0 million.

Biodesix BDSX shares rose 20.38% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.3 million.

Revelation Biosciences REVB stock moved upwards by 15.83% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.

Chembio Diagnostics CEMI shares rose 14.94% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

Sunshine Biopharma SBFM shares moved upwards by 11.96% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.

Avenue Therapeutics ATXI stock increased by 11.93% to $2.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

Losers

Novo Integrated Sciences NVOS stock declined by 52.0% to $0.36 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.

Nuwellis NUWE stock fell 18.68% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC shares declined by 10.45% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.

Vincerx Pharma VINC shares declined by 8.48% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.

Soligenix SNGX shares decreased by 7.83% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million.

Babylon Holdings BBLN stock declined by 6.93% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $164.9 million.

