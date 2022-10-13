ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 13, 2022 12:59 PM | 3 min read
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Unico American UNAM shares rose 9.75% to $1.35 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 16.7K, which is 188.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
  • Aegon AEG shares rose 6.1% to $4.0. The current volume of 3.9 million shares is 130.0% of Aegon's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion.
  • Lincoln National LNC shares moved upwards by 4.97% to $47.89. The current volume of 838.2K shares is 48.0% of Lincoln National's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion.
  • Prudential Financial PRU stock increased by 4.06% to $93.86. Prudential Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 67.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 billion.
  • American Equity Inv AEL stock moved upwards by 3.79% to $40.22. American Equity Inv's stock is trading at a volume of 92.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 18.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE stock increased by 3.7% to $9.65. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 121.0K shares, making up 73.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $296.4 million.

Losers

  • Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 MHNC shares declined by 4.31% to $16.68 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 4.5K shares is 96.1% of Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Oscar Health OSCR shares declined by 3.64% to $3.71. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.1 million, which is 66.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $784.0 million.
  • Progressive PGR shares fell 3.1% to $117.64. Trading volume for Progressive's stock is 4.0 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 163.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • James River Gr Hldgs JRVR stock declined by 2.7% to $21.7. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 60.7K shares, making up 39.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $812.6 million.
  • FG Finl Gr FGFPP stock decreased by 2.53% to $17.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 217, which is 6.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares decreased by 2.52% to $1.55. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.5K shares, making up 26.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

