Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Unico American UNAM shares rose 9.75% to $1.35 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 16.7K, which is 188.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.

Aegon AEG shares rose 6.1% to $4.0. The current volume of 3.9 million shares is 130.0% of Aegon's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion.

Lincoln National LNC shares moved upwards by 4.97% to $47.89. The current volume of 838.2K shares is 48.0% of Lincoln National's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion.

Prudential Financial PRU stock increased by 4.06% to $93.86. Prudential Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 67.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 billion.

American Equity Inv AEL stock moved upwards by 3.79% to $40.22. American Equity Inv's stock is trading at a volume of 92.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 18.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.

Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE stock increased by 3.7% to $9.65. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 121.0K shares, making up 73.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $296.4 million.

Losers

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 MHNC shares declined by 4.31% to $16.68 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 4.5K shares is 96.1% of Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).

Oscar Health OSCR shares declined by 3.64% to $3.71. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.1 million, which is 66.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $784.0 million.

Progressive PGR shares fell 3.1% to $117.64. Trading volume for Progressive's stock is 4.0 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 163.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

James River Gr Hldgs JRVR stock declined by 2.7% to $21.7. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 60.7K shares, making up 39.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $812.6 million.

FG Finl Gr FGFPP stock decreased by 2.53% to $17.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 217, which is 6.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares decreased by 2.52% to $1.55. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.5K shares, making up 26.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.