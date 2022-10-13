ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 13, 2022 8:11 AM | 2 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Zovio ZVO stock rose 9.5% to $0.16 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
  • Domino's Pizza DPZ stock increased by 8.85% to $328.49. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Tuesday Morning TUEM shares rose 8.37% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO shares increased by 6.19% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $312.9 million.
  • Jeffs Brands JFBR stock increased by 6.19% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.
  • Jowell Global JWEL shares rose 5.55% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $47.8 million.

Losers

  • Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock decreased by 15.5% to $0.75 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
  • Aspen Gr ASPU shares decreased by 14.11% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
  • Drive Shack DS stock decreased by 6.87% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock declined by 6.09% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
  • Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock decreased by 5.38% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.6 million.
  • Kandi Technologies Gr KNDI stock fell 4.71% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

