12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Zovio ZVO stock rose 9.5% to $0.16 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.

stock rose 9.5% to $0.16 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million. Domino's Pizza DPZ stock increased by 8.85% to $328.49. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

stock increased by 8.85% to $328.49. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Tuesday Morning TUEM shares rose 8.37% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.

shares rose 8.37% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million. Cazoo Gr CZOO shares increased by 6.19% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $312.9 million.

shares increased by 6.19% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $312.9 million. Jeffs Brands JFBR stock increased by 6.19% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.

stock increased by 6.19% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million. Jowell Global JWEL shares rose 5.55% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $47.8 million.

Losers

Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock decreased by 15.5% to $0.75 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.

stock decreased by 15.5% to $0.75 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million. Aspen Gr ASPU shares decreased by 14.11% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.

shares decreased by 14.11% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million. Drive Shack DS stock decreased by 6.87% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million.

stock decreased by 6.87% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock declined by 6.09% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

stock declined by 6.09% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million. Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock decreased by 5.38% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.6 million.

stock decreased by 5.38% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.6 million. Kandi Technologies Gr KNDI stock fell 4.71% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.