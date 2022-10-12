12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Innovate VATE shares moved upwards by 49.2% to $1.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $78.4 million.

Code Chain New Continent CCNC stock moved upwards by 18.18% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

Agrify AGFY shares moved upwards by 17.65% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares increased by 10.7% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.

Lightning eMotors ZEV stock increased by 10.31% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.5 million.

Orbital Infrastructure OIG stock rose 9.47% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $53.1 million.

Losers

Energy Focus EFOI stock declined by 11.8% to $0.39 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

Laser Photonics LASE shares decreased by 7.41% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.

American Rebel Holdings AREB stock declined by 6.03% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.

Nuvve Holding NVVE stock decreased by 5.43% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.

Xos XOS stock fell 3.5% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.2 million.

Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock decreased by 2.41% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.

