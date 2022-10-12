ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 12, 2022 8:23 AM | 2 min read
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Innovate VATE shares moved upwards by 49.2% to $1.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $78.4 million.
  • Code Chain New Continent CCNC stock moved upwards by 18.18% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
  • Agrify AGFY shares moved upwards by 17.65% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.
  • Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares increased by 10.7% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
  • Lightning eMotors ZEV stock increased by 10.31% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.5 million.
  • Orbital Infrastructure OIG stock rose 9.47% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $53.1 million.

Losers

  • Energy Focus EFOI stock declined by 11.8% to $0.39 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
  • Laser Photonics LASE shares decreased by 7.41% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock declined by 6.03% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE stock decreased by 5.43% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
  • Xos XOS stock fell 3.5% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.2 million.
  • Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock decreased by 2.41% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers