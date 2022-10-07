ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 7, 2022 8:48 AM | 2 min read
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Freight Technologies FRGT shares rose 9.5% to $0.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS stock moved upwards by 8.43% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $69.2 million.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock moved upwards by 5.42% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.0 million.
  • Aurora Innovation AUR stock rose 4.91% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • Fast Radius FSRD shares rose 4.87% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock moved upwards by 4.05% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.

Losers

  • Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares declined by 18.2% to $0.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
  • Pineapple Energy PEGY stock declined by 15.83% to $3.83. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.
  • Agrify AGFY shares decreased by 12.97% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
  • Globus Maritime GLBS shares declined by 7.93% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
  • Addentax Group ATXG stock declined by 6.69% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.8 million.
  • AeroClean Technologies AERC shares decreased by 6.36% to $3.83. The company's market cap stands at $59.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

