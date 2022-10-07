12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Freight Technologies FRGT shares rose 9.5% to $0.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.

Aqua Metals AQMS stock moved upwards by 8.43% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $69.2 million.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock moved upwards by 5.42% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.0 million.

Aurora Innovation AUR stock rose 4.91% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.

Fast Radius FSRD shares rose 4.87% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.

Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock moved upwards by 4.05% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.

Losers

Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares declined by 18.2% to $0.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.

Pineapple Energy PEGY stock declined by 15.83% to $3.83. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.

Agrify AGFY shares decreased by 12.97% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.

Globus Maritime GLBS shares declined by 7.93% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.

Addentax Group ATXG stock declined by 6.69% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.8 million.

AeroClean Technologies AERC shares decreased by 6.36% to $3.83. The company's market cap stands at $59.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.