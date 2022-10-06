12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Code Chain New Continent CCNC stock rose 97.5% to $0.32 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 51.0 million, which is 17941.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.

Losers

American Rebel Holdings AREB stock declined by 20.3% to $0.4 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for American Rebel Holdings's stock is 1.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 96.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.

stock fell 10.72% to $0.31. As of 13:30 EST, Performance Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 5.1 million, which is 75.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million. AeroClean Technologies AERC stock decreased by 10.59% to $4.26. AeroClean Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 93.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.