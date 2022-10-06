ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 6, 2022 2:42 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • Code Chain New Continent CCNC stock rose 97.5% to $0.32 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 51.0 million, which is 17941.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.
  • Pineapple Energy PEGY shares moved upwards by 35.14% to $3.73. The current volume of 51.4 million shares is 1845.4% of Pineapple Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.
  • Addentax Group ATXG stock increased by 33.58% to $3.58. As of 13:30 EST, Addentax Group's stock is trading at a volume of 13.6 million, which is 238.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.3 million.
  • Innovate VATE stock rose 28.42% to $1.03. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 408.0K, which is 234.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $81.1 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS shares rose 16.58% to $0.07. ComSovereign Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 29.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 570.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
  • SG Blocks SGBX stock moved upwards by 11.73% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.

Losers

  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock declined by 20.3% to $0.4 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for American Rebel Holdings's stock is 1.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 96.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
  • TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ stock decreased by 15.88% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
  • QualTek Services QTEK shares fell 12.69% to $2.27. The current volume of 64.8K shares is 29.1% of QualTek Services's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $55.4 million.
  • Singularity Future SGLY stock declined by 11.79% to $2.59. Singularity Future's stock is trading at a volume of 277.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 241.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.0 million.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG stock fell 10.72% to $0.31. As of 13:30 EST, Performance Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 5.1 million, which is 75.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
  • AeroClean Technologies AERC stock decreased by 10.59% to $4.26. AeroClean Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 93.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

