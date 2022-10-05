ñol

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 5, 2022 1:55 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • iMedia Brands IMBI shares increased by 26.1% to $0.75 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for iMedia Brands's stock is 4.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 3198.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.
  • Aspen Gr ASPU stock rose 14.3% to $0.45. Aspen Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 150.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 186.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
  • Chewy CHWY stock increased by 10.02% to $36.44. As of 13:30 EST, Chewy's stock is trading at a volume of 6.4 million, which is 145.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 billion.
  • Esports Entertainment GMBL shares increased by 9.08% to $0.15. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares, making up 235.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • Remark Hldgs MARK shares rose 8.2% to $0.31. As of 13:30 EST, Remark Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 116.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.

Losers

  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares declined by 19.8% to $0.38 during Wednesday's regular session. Connexa Sports Techs's stock is trading at a volume of 733.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 126.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
  • Arcimoto FUV shares decreased by 12.04% to $1.17. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 891.3K, which is 110.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.5 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock fell 10.24% to $0.27. Trading volume for Jiuzi Hldgs's stock is 1.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 422.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
  • XPeng XPEV shares fell 9.19% to $10.88. As of 13:30 EST, XPeng's stock is trading at a volume of 29.2 million, which is 200.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 billion.
  • Four Seasons Education FEDU stock decreased by 9.12% to $12.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
  • Volta VLTA stock fell 8.67% to $1.16. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 91.2% of Volta's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $196.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

