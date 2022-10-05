ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 5, 2022 1:54 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • Pineapple Energy PEGY shares rose 62.2% to $2.32 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 98.1 million shares is 13352.0% of Pineapple Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
  • Globus Maritime GLBS shares rose 17.77% to $1.59. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.1 million, which is 1029.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG shares moved upwards by 14.66% to $0.33. Trading volume for Performance Shipping's stock is 11.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 170.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
  • Art's-Way Manufacturing ARTW stock moved upwards by 10.33% to $2.0. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 187.5K shares, making up 388.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock rose 10.2% to $0.47. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares, making up 177.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
  • United Maritime USEA stock increased by 9.77% to $1.91. As of 13:30 EST, United Maritime's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 31.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.

Losers

  • AeroClean Technologies AERC shares decreased by 18.9% to $4.82 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for AeroClean Technologies's stock is 6.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 193.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.2 million.
  • Agrify AGFY stock fell 13.95% to $0.4. As of 13:30 EST, Agrify's stock is trading at a volume of 24.6 million, which is 4781.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
  • Nocera NCRA shares decreased by 11.24% to $1.5. As of 13:30 EST, Nocera's stock is trading at a volume of 81.3K, which is 64.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
  • Yellow YELL stock declined by 10.07% to $5.27. As of 13:30 EST, Yellow's stock is trading at a volume of 602.8K, which is 56.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $272.0 million.
  • Tritium DCFC DCFC shares fell 9.78% to $2.99. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 753.4K shares, making up 152.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $457.5 million.
  • Joby Aviation JOBY stock fell 8.37% to $4.21. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.8 million, which is 85.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

