ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 4, 2022 1:53 PM | 3 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • TDCX TDCX stock increased by 27.4% to $11.8 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for TDCX's stock is 374.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 144.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Usio USIO stock moved upwards by 25.37% to $1.66. Usio's stock is trading at a volume of 116.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 175.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.6 million.
  • Cloopen Group Holding RAAS shares moved upwards by 18.21% to $0.89. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 164.8K shares, making up 145.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.2 million.
  • Adeia ADEA stock rose 17.8% to $8.47. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 37.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $883.1 million.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC shares moved upwards by 17.14% to $2.27. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.9 million shares, making up 199.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $555.0 million.
  • Rackspace Tech RXT shares increased by 17.11% to $4.79. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 91.3% of Rackspace Tech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • Oblong OBLG shares declined by 37.5% to $0.25 during Tuesday's regular session. Oblong's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 614.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
  • AXT AXTI stock declined by 19.12% to $5.67. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 923.9K, which is 324.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $244.1 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock declined by 14.81% to $0.34. As of 13:30 EST, Powerbridge Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 9.2 million, which is 322.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million.
  • Quanergy Systems QNGY stock declined by 14.77% to $0.18. Trading volume for Quanergy Systems's stock is 3.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 109.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.
  • Cemtrex CETXP stock fell 14.12% to $0.67.
  • MMTEC MTC shares decreased by 9.68% to $1.4. As of 13:30 EST, MMTEC's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 182.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers