12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

TDCX TDCX stock increased by 27.4% to $11.8 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for TDCX's stock is 374.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 144.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

Losers

Oblong OBLG shares declined by 37.5% to $0.25 during Tuesday's regular session. Oblong's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 614.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

MMTEC MTC shares decreased by 9.68% to $1.4. As of 13:30 EST, MMTEC's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 182.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.