12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

SAI.TECH Global SAI shares rose 41.1% to $3.19 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 240.7K, accounting for 130.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.9 million.

shares rose 41.1% to $3.19 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 240.7K, accounting for 130.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.9 million. Iveda Solutions IVDA stock increased by 6.01% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.

stock increased by 6.01% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million. DatChat DATS stock rose 5.0% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.

stock rose 5.0% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million. Comtech Telecom CMTL stock rose 4.85% to $10.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

stock rose 4.85% to $10.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. Locafy LCFY stock rose 4.74% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.

stock rose 4.74% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million. Borqs Technologies BRQS stock moved upwards by 4.35% to $0.74. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 69.0K shares, which is 2.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.

Losers

Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock decreased by 7.7% to $0.55 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 3.2 million shares come close, making up 128.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.6 million.

stock decreased by 7.7% to $0.55 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 3.2 million shares come close, making up 128.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.6 million. Saverone 2014 SVRE stock declined by 3.98% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.

stock declined by 3.98% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million. Sobr Safe SOBR stock declined by 3.63% to $1.86. Sobr Safe's trading volume hit 291.8K shares by close, accounting for 15.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.

stock declined by 3.63% to $1.86. Sobr Safe's trading volume hit 291.8K shares by close, accounting for 15.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million. MKS Instruments MKSI shares decreased by 3.51% to $82.06. MKS Instruments's trading volume hit 52.0K shares by close, accounting for 8.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion.

shares decreased by 3.51% to $82.06. MKS Instruments's trading volume hit 52.0K shares by close, accounting for 8.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion. Data Storage DTST stock decreased by 3.37% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.

stock decreased by 3.37% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million. Lesaka Technologies LSAK stock decreased by 3.03% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.