9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Agrify AGFY stock moved upwards by 7.3% to $0.41 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.

Losers

Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock declined by 8.3% to $0.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

shares fell 5.11% to $4.65. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. Full Truck Alliance Co YMM stock decreased by 4.79% to $6.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion.

