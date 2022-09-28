ñol

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 28, 2022 9:03 AM | 1 min read
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Agrify AGFY stock moved upwards by 7.3% to $0.41 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
  • Asia Pacific Wire & Cable APWC stock increased by 7.31% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million.
  • Highway Holdings HIHO shares moved upwards by 4.18% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS shares increased by 3.82% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

Losers

  • Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock declined by 8.3% to $0.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
  • Fast Radius FSRD stock decreased by 6.24% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.
  • Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock decreased by 5.5% to $5.12. The company's market cap stands at $701.9 million.
  • SES AI SES shares fell 5.11% to $4.65. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co YMM stock decreased by 4.79% to $6.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers