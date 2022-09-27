11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock moved upwards by 34.8% to $3.99 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares, making up 309.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $650.3 million.

Xcel Brands XELB shares increased by 9.68% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.

Singing Machine Co MICS shares moved upwards by 8.79% to $5.87. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.

Regis RGS shares moved upwards by 8.22% to $0.98. The current volume of 146.8K shares is 12.8% of Regis's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $44.8 million.

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares rose 7.69% to $0.39. Trading volume for Jiuzi Hldgs's stock is 147.6K as of 13:31 EST. This is 46.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

Losers

Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares declined by 15.8% to $34.27 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $629.0 million.

Vipshop Holdings VIPS stock fell 10.48% to $8.34. As of 13:31 EST, Vipshop Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 6.2 million, which is 116.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion.

Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK shares decreased by 8.91% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.

Digital Brands Group DBGI stock decreased by 8.9% to $0.09. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 29.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.

Laureate Education LAUR shares declined by 8.32% to $10.09. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 343.8K shares, making up 41.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

Aspen Gr ASPU stock decreased by 7.89% to $0.35. Trading volume for Aspen Gr's stock is 127.2K as of 13:31 EST. This is 173.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.

