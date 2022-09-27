ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 27, 2022 1:39 PM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • ClearSign Technologies CLIR shares increased by 11.0% to $0.99 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.
  • Latch LTCH stock rose 10.29% to $0.94. As of 13:31 EST, Latch's stock is trading at a volume of 286.8K, which is 16.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.6 million.
  • Phunware PHUN stock moved upwards by 8.87% to $1.17. As of 13:31 EST, Phunware's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million, which is 96.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.6 million.
  • Zenvia ZENV stock moved upwards by 8.57% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.4 million.
  • T Stamp IDAI stock rose 8.34% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN stock increased by 8.01% to $23.4. Maxeon Solar Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 565.6K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 89.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • ComSovereign Holding COMSP shares fell 28.7% to $1.21 during Tuesday's regular session.
  • HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock fell 13.37% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
  • SAI.TECH Global SAI stock declined by 12.16% to $4.19. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 606.4K, which is 394.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $94.5 million.
  • Locafy LCFY shares declined by 10.38% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
  • NETSOL Technologies NTWK shares decreased by 9.64% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares decreased by 9.54% to $4.65. Trading volume for Ascent Solar Technologies's stock is 82.4K as of 13:31 EST. This is 749.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

