12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock moved upwards by 13.8% to $1.15 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
- Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares increased by 10.61% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Romeo Power RMO shares moved upwards by 9.36% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $89.4 million.
- SOS SOS stock increased by 8.74% to $5.1. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.
- Sunworks SUNW stock increased by 8.44% to $3.34. The company's market cap stands at $110.0 million.
- Symbotic SYM stock rose 8.37% to $11.0. The company's market cap stands at $608.5 million.
Losers
- Costamare CMRE shares declined by 5.1% to $8.53 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- AeroClean Technologies AERC shares fell 4.95% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $38.5 million.
- Fast Radius FSRD shares declined by 4.14% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.
- Polar Power POLA shares declined by 3.17% to $3.06. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 million.
- Full Truck Alliance Co YMM stock declined by 2.85% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion.
- Performance Shipping PSHG stock fell 2.53% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.