12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 27, 2022 8:37 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock moved upwards by 13.8% to $1.15 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
  • Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares increased by 10.61% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
  • Romeo Power RMO shares moved upwards by 9.36% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $89.4 million.
  • SOS SOS stock increased by 8.74% to $5.1. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.
  • Sunworks SUNW stock increased by 8.44% to $3.34. The company's market cap stands at $110.0 million.
  • Symbotic SYM stock rose 8.37% to $11.0. The company's market cap stands at $608.5 million.

Losers

  • Costamare CMRE shares declined by 5.1% to $8.53 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • AeroClean Technologies AERC shares fell 4.95% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $38.5 million.
  • Fast Radius FSRD shares declined by 4.14% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.
  • Polar Power POLA shares declined by 3.17% to $3.06. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 million.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co YMM stock declined by 2.85% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG stock fell 2.53% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

