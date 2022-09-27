12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock moved upwards by 13.8% to $1.15 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.

Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares increased by 10.61% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

Romeo Power RMO shares moved upwards by 9.36% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $89.4 million.

SOS SOS stock increased by 8.74% to $5.1. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.

Sunworks SUNW stock increased by 8.44% to $3.34. The company's market cap stands at $110.0 million.

Symbotic SYM stock rose 8.37% to $11.0. The company's market cap stands at $608.5 million.

Losers

Costamare CMRE shares declined by 5.1% to $8.53 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

AeroClean Technologies AERC shares fell 4.95% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $38.5 million.

Fast Radius FSRD shares declined by 4.14% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.

Polar Power POLA shares declined by 3.17% to $3.06. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 million.

Full Truck Alliance Co YMM stock declined by 2.85% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion.

Performance Shipping PSHG stock fell 2.53% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.

