11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 26, 2022 2:06 PM | 3 min read
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC stock increased by 28.7% to $2.3 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Studio City Intl Hldgs's stock is 161.8K as of 13:31 EST. This is 1352.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.7 million.
  • Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO shares rose 27.07% to $6.74. Melco Resorts and Enter's stock is trading at a volume of 24.6 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 714.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • Wynn Resorts WYNN shares rose 13.07% to $67.45. Wynn Resorts's stock is trading at a volume of 10.2 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 368.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion.
  • Las Vegas Sands LVS stock rose 12.68% to $39.97. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 18.7 million, which is 312.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 billion.
  • Faraday Future FFIE stock increased by 12.12% to $0.86. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 86.5 million, which is 358.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $282.0 million.
  • iPower IPW shares moved upwards by 11.77% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.

Losers

  • Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN stock declined by 26.9% to $38.66 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, Golden Sun Education Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 398.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $709.6 million.
  • E-Home Household Service EJH stock decreased by 25.79% to $0.09. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.4 million shares, making up 160.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
  • Volta VLTA stock declined by 13.74% to $1.67. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 3.4 million, which is 96.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $281.8 million.
  • Volcon VLCN shares decreased by 12.77% to $2.05. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 362.1K shares, making up 10.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 million.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN shares decreased by 12.51% to $0.35. Trading volume for Mullen Automotive's stock is 78.8 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 104.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

