11 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares moved upwards by 30.46% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.5 million.

T2 Biosystems TTOO stock increased by 25.27% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.

Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR stock rose 9.4% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.0 million.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals SPPI stock rose 6.84% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $92.4 million.

Soligenix SNGX stock increased by 5.77% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.

Losers

Athersys ATHX shares declined by 16.2% to $0.98 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $299.0 million.

Edap TMS EDAP stock fell 15.87% to $7.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.2 million.

Cosmos Holdings COSM stock fell 14.2% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

Cellectis CLLS stock decreased by 12.32% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $106.9 million.

DBV Technologies DBVT stock fell 10.74% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $343.7 million.

Acorda Therapeutics ACOR stock declined by 9.1% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.