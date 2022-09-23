ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

11 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 23, 2022 8:10 AM | 1 min read
11 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares moved upwards by 30.46% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.5 million.
  • T2 Biosystems TTOO stock increased by 25.27% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR stock rose 9.4% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.0 million.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals SPPI stock rose 6.84% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $92.4 million.
  • Soligenix SNGX stock increased by 5.77% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.

Losers

  • Athersys ATHX shares declined by 16.2% to $0.98 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $299.0 million.
  • Edap TMS EDAP stock fell 15.87% to $7.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.2 million.
  • Cosmos Holdings COSM stock fell 14.2% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
  • Cellectis CLLS stock decreased by 12.32% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $106.9 million.
  • DBV Technologies DBVT stock fell 10.74% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $343.7 million.
  • Acorda Therapeutics ACOR stock declined by 9.1% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers