12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

ShiftPixy PIXY shares increased by 26.6% to $17.29 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for ShiftPixy's stock is 2.9 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 483.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $157.6 million.

shares increased by 26.6% to $17.29 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for ShiftPixy's stock is 2.9 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 483.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $157.6 million. United Maritime USEA shares moved upwards by 21.38% to $1.84. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 3.2 million, which is 59.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 21.38% to $1.84. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 3.2 million, which is 59.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million. Heliogen HLGN stock moved upwards by 16.66% to $2.03. Heliogen's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 176.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $386.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 16.66% to $2.03. Heliogen's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 176.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $386.4 million. 374Water SCWO shares moved upwards by 7.92% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $362.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 7.92% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $362.2 million. Vivakor VIVK stock rose 5.7% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.

stock rose 5.7% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million. Aenza SAA AENZ shares moved upwards by 5.56% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.4 million.

Losers

JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock decreased by 15.8% to $0.96 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 195.6K shares is 14.6% of JE Cleantech Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.

stock decreased by 15.8% to $0.96 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 195.6K shares is 14.6% of JE Cleantech Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million. Nocera NCRA stock fell 14.9% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.

stock fell 14.9% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million. Velo3D VLD stock declined by 14.58% to $3.96. As of 13:31 EST, Velo3D's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 86.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $731.5 million.

stock declined by 14.58% to $3.96. As of 13:31 EST, Velo3D's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 86.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $731.5 million. Enovix ENVX stock fell 12.6% to $19.12. Enovix's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 101.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

stock fell 12.6% to $19.12. Enovix's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 101.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. Steelcase SCS stock decreased by 11.8% to $8.15. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 368.2% of Steelcase's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $919.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock decreased by 11.8% to $8.15. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 368.2% of Steelcase's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $919.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock fell 11.73% to $1.84. As of 13:31 EST, Eos Energy Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 48.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.