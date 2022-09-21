12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock rose 6.8% to $2.04 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.

Losers

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares fell 12.3% to $0.42 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

stock declined by 5.27% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million. Trxade Health MEDS shares declined by 5.15% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.