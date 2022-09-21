12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock rose 6.8% to $2.04 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
- Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock moved upwards by 6.13% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $79.9 million.
- Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock increased by 5.13% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
- Meten Holding Gr METX shares rose 5.12% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
- Kirkland's KIRK shares increased by 4.76% to $3.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN stock moved upwards by 4.61% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $134.1 million.
Losers
- Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares fell 12.3% to $0.42 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock declined by 9.28% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock fell 8.1% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
- Stitch Fix SFIX stock decreased by 5.51% to $4.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $482.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Lottery.com LTRY stock declined by 5.27% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
- Trxade Health MEDS shares declined by 5.15% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.