12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Digital Ally DGLY stock increased by 10.3% to $0.66 during Tuesday's after-market session. Digital Ally's trading volume hit 2.5 million shares by close, accounting for 675.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.

Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares increased by 6.6% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.7 million.

BIT Mining BTCM shares moved upwards by 6.41% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million.

D-Wave Quantum QBTS shares increased by 5.94% to $6.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $764.5 million.

Red Cat Holdings RCAT shares moved upwards by 4.89% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $104.4 million.

Ouster OUST shares increased by 4.5% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.7 million.

Losers

Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock fell 19.6% to $1.77 during Tuesday's after-market session. Powerbridge Technologies's trading volume hit 364.0K shares by close, accounting for 18.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.1 million.

Sobr Safe SOBR shares declined by 11.81% to $2.69. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.0 million shares, which is 4291.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.

Schmitt Industries SMIT shares fell 6.58% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.

Saverone 2014 SVRE stock declined by 5.11% to $2.23. Saverone 2014's trading volume hit 511.9K shares by close, accounting for 45.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

Infobird Co IFBD shares decreased by 5.01% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

BTRS Holdings BTRS shares fell 4.56% to $6.07. The company's market cap stands at $995.2 million.

