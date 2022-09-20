12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

O2Micro Intl OIIM stock moved upwards by 13.8% to $3.37 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 262.2K shares, making up 572.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.2 million.

BTCS BTCS stock increased by 11.88% to $1.6. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 58.2K shares, making up 76.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX stock moved upwards by 10.4% to $8.22. The current volume of 272.6K shares is 59.5% of ZeroFox Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $970.4 million.

D-Wave Quantum QBTS shares increased by 9.58% to $6.29. D-Wave Quantum's stock is trading at a volume of 81.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 31.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $691.9 million.

Locafy LCFY shares moved upwards by 8.63% to $0.45. The current volume of 77.8K shares is 47.6% of Locafy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.

Cognex CGNX stock moved upwards by 6.51% to $44.44. Trading volume for Cognex's stock is 2.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 207.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion.

Losers

Pagaya Technologies PGY stock declined by 64.2% to $2.5 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 13.8 million, which is 299.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

Quanergy Systems QNGY shares fell 13.17% to $0.22. Trading volume for Quanergy Systems's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 41.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.

Applied Optoelectronics AAOI shares fell 13.12% to $3.18. Applied Optoelectronics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 185.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.6 million.

AMTD Digital HKD stock declined by 12.54% to $80.47. Trading volume for AMTD Digital's stock is 233.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 52.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 billion.

Soluna Holdings SLNH stock decreased by 12.51% to $1.57. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 160.5K shares, making up 153.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.

American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock decreased by 12.28% to $0.21. As of 13:30 EST, American Virtual Cloud's stock is trading at a volume of 67.0 million, which is 158.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.