ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 20, 2022 1:59 PM | 3 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • O2Micro Intl OIIM stock moved upwards by 13.8% to $3.37 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 262.2K shares, making up 572.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.2 million.
  • BTCS BTCS stock increased by 11.88% to $1.6. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 58.2K shares, making up 76.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.
  • ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX stock moved upwards by 10.4% to $8.22. The current volume of 272.6K shares is 59.5% of ZeroFox Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $970.4 million.
  • D-Wave Quantum QBTS shares increased by 9.58% to $6.29. D-Wave Quantum's stock is trading at a volume of 81.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 31.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $691.9 million.
  • Locafy LCFY shares moved upwards by 8.63% to $0.45. The current volume of 77.8K shares is 47.6% of Locafy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
  • Cognex CGNX stock moved upwards by 6.51% to $44.44. Trading volume for Cognex's stock is 2.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 207.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion.

Losers

  • Pagaya Technologies PGY stock declined by 64.2% to $2.5 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 13.8 million, which is 299.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Quanergy Systems QNGY shares fell 13.17% to $0.22. Trading volume for Quanergy Systems's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 41.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
  • Applied Optoelectronics AAOI shares fell 13.12% to $3.18. Applied Optoelectronics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 185.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.6 million.
  • AMTD Digital HKD stock declined by 12.54% to $80.47. Trading volume for AMTD Digital's stock is 233.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 52.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 billion.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNH stock decreased by 12.51% to $1.57. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 160.5K shares, making up 153.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock decreased by 12.28% to $0.21. As of 13:30 EST, American Virtual Cloud's stock is trading at a volume of 67.0 million, which is 158.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers