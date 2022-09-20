12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock moved upwards by 11.6% to $0.52 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- Hour Loop HOUR stock rose 8.04% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $108.2 million.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG shares rose 6.4% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $992.6 million.
- iPower IPW shares rose 5.18% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million.
- Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock rose 4.13% to $5.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $862.1 million.
- Cazoo Gr CZOO shares rose 3.98% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $494.5 million.
Losers
- Sunlands Technology STG shares decreased by 14.0% to $3.68 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $51.5 million.
- Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares fell 13.73% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.9 million.
- Ford Motor F shares declined by 4.22% to $14.3. The company's market cap stands at $57.4 billion.
- Secoo Holding SECO shares fell 4.06% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 million.
- Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock declined by 4.02% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million.
- Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock fell 3.98% to $3.38. The company's market cap stands at $204.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.