12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 20, 2022 8:16 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock moved upwards by 11.6% to $0.52 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
  • Hour Loop HOUR stock rose 8.04% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $108.2 million.
  • Newegg Commerce NEGG shares rose 6.4% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $992.6 million.
  • iPower IPW shares rose 5.18% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million.
  • Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock rose 4.13% to $5.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $862.1 million.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO shares rose 3.98% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $494.5 million.

Losers

  • Sunlands Technology STG shares decreased by 14.0% to $3.68 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $51.5 million.
  • Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares fell 13.73% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.9 million.
  • Ford Motor F shares declined by 4.22% to $14.3. The company's market cap stands at $57.4 billion.
  • Secoo Holding SECO shares fell 4.06% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 million.
  • Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock declined by 4.02% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million.
  • Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock fell 3.98% to $3.38. The company's market cap stands at $204.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

